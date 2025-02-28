Open Menu

India's GDP Grows 6.2% In October-December Quarter

Mumbai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) India's economy expanded a little over 6 percent in the December quarter, official data showed Friday, marking an uptick from the July-September period.

The figures will likely be welcomed by policymakers in the world's fifth-largest economy, which has been grappling with unexpectedly sluggish growth as it prepares for the fallout of US President Donald Trump's protectionist trade policies.

Data from India's statistics ministry showed that gross domestic product grew 6.2 percent in the three months to December, when compared to the same period last year, largely matching analyst expectations.

The reading also comes well above the revised 5.6 percent year-on-year growth recorded in the previous quarter.

India also slightly revised upwards its growth projection for the fiscal year through March 2025 to 6.5 percent, from an earlier forecast of 6.4 percent.

While growth rebounded in the December quarter, it still remains below the 8 percent pace that experts say India needs to create enough well-paying jobs and generate economic prosperity.

