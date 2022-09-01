MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) India's gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to reach 36.85 trillion rupees ($463 billion) in the first quarter of the 2022-2023 fiscal year, up by 13.5% year-on-year, according to the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation.

"Real GDP or Gross Domestic Product (GDP) at Constant (2011-12) prices in Q1 2022-23 is estimated to attain a level of 36.85 lakh crore ($463 billion), as against 32.46 lakh crore in Q1 2021-22, showing a growth of 13.5 percent as compared to 20.1 percent in Q1 2021-22," the ministry said in a press note.

Gross value added (GVA) increased by 12.

7% from April to June. Data shows that GVA in agriculture, forestry and fishing increased by 4.5%, manufacturing rose by 4.8%, while mining and quarrying grew by 6.5%.

The share of government final consumption expenditure fell to 11.2% between April and June compared to 12.6% for the same period last year. GDP growth was facilitated by private final consumption expenditure, which increased to 59.9% from 54% in the 1st quarter of last year, and gross fixed capital formation (GFCF), which reflects capital investment in the economy. GFCF rose to 34.7% of GDP in Q1 from 32.8% year-on-year.