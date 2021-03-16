(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) India's Gland Pharma Ltd said on Tuesday that it had entered into an agreement with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for the supply of up to 252 million doses of Sputnik V vaccine and its production.

"Gland Pharma will be leveraging its manufacturing capabilities for the production of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

The agreement will see Gland Pharma utilising its Drug Substance and Drug Product facilities at its sites in Hyderabad. The production is expected to commence from third quarter of 2021 for estimated delivery starting from fourth quarter of 2021," the statement published by the Bombay Stock Exchange says.

After successful technology transfer, Gland Pharma will begin aseptic drug manufacturing and vial filling, it says.

The RDIF and India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd previously agreed on clinical trials of the vaccine.