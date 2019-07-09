UrduPoint.com
India's Goa State May Make HIV Tests Compulsory For Prospective Spouses - Health Minister

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2019) India's western state of Goa, which is extremely popular among tourists, is considering making HIV tests mandatory for couples who want to get married, Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Tuesday.

"We are considering making an HIV test compulsory for the prospective couples before registration of marriage in Goa. It is not mandatory right now," Rane told the IANS newswire, adding that a similar initiative was brought forward in 2006 but failed to become law.

According to Rane, who is also the region's law minister, the proposal is already being reviewed by the Goa Law Department. Once checked, it will be brought to the Indian Legislative Assembly on July 15.

India has the third largest HIV epidemic in the world, with 2.1 million Indians living with the virus, data from international HIV and AIDS charity AVERT shows. South Africa has the highest infection rate with 7.1 million people, followed by Nigeria, where 3.1 million people live with the disease.

