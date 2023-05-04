MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Foreign ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states will hold a two-day meeting in India's Goa, starting Thursday.

From May 4-5, the SCO countries' top diplomats will discuss regional and global issues and focus on the preparation for the meeting of the Council of Heads of SCO member states, expected to be held from July 3-4 in New Delhi.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will take part in the meeting alongside his counterparts from India, China, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.