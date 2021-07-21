UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Health Minister Denies Claims Of Underreported COVID-19 Deaths

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 02:00 PM

India's Health Minister Denies Claims of Underreported COVID-19 Deaths

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has denied that the government is deliberately underreporting COVID-19 mortality statistics, The Hindu newspaper reported after a study questioned the data.

Addressing the parliament, the minister said that Indian states are responsible for collecting data on COVID-19 deaths, while the Federal government only compiles and publishes the numbers.

The statement comes a day after a study by the Washington-based Center for Global Development suggested that the real COVID-19 death toll in India may be 10 times greater than the official number.

India is among the countries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, with the second-largest number of confirmed cases after the United States. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has logged over 31 million infections and 418,000 fatalities.

Related Topics

India Parliament United States May Family Government Million

Recent Stories

India reports 42,015 new COVID-19 cases, 3,998 dea ..

48 minutes ago

UAE sends 300,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Comoro ..

1 hour ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 21 July 2021

4 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Chinese Hackers Breached 13 US Gas Pipeline Firms ..

13 hours ago

Govt committed to help, assist in repatriation of ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.