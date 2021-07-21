NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) India's Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandaviya has denied that the government is deliberately underreporting COVID-19 mortality statistics, The Hindu newspaper reported after a study questioned the data.

Addressing the parliament, the minister said that Indian states are responsible for collecting data on COVID-19 deaths, while the Federal government only compiles and publishes the numbers.

The statement comes a day after a study by the Washington-based Center for Global Development suggested that the real COVID-19 death toll in India may be 10 times greater than the official number.

India is among the countries that have been hardest hit by the pandemic, with the second-largest number of confirmed cases after the United States. Since the onset of the pandemic, the country has logged over 31 million infections and 418,000 fatalities.