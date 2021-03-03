UrduPoint.com
India's Health Minister Says People Can Get COVID-19 Vaccine Anytime

Wed 03rd March 2021

India's federal health minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said the government has abolished the time constraint for COVID-19 inoculation and beneficiaries can get the jab round the clock as per their convenience

NEW DEHLI (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :India's Federal health minister Harsh Vardhan Wednesday said the government has abolished the time constraint for COVID-19 inoculation and beneficiaries can get the jab round the clock as per their convenience.

Vardhan said on Twitter that the government had removed the time constraint to increase the speed of vaccination and people can get vaccinated 24 hours per day for the whole week.

Vardhan's statement came in response to a report in a vernacular local Hindi daily saying that private hospitals can choose any time window to vaccinate people.

India on Monday began the second phase of the COVID-19 inoculation drive across the country.

During this phase, inoculations are being carried on people above 60 years and those above 45 years of age but with comorbidities.

The federal government has priced the vaccine at 250 Indian Rupees (3.4 U.S. Dollars) at private hospitals but has kept it available free of cost in government-run hospitals.

The second phase is likely to cover close to 270 million beneficiaries.India began the vaccination drive on Jan. 16. During the first phase, healthcare and front-line workers were vaccinated.

India's health ministry on Wednesday morning said over 15.6 million beneficiaries have been vaccinated across the country since the beginning of the vaccination drive.

