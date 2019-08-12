UrduPoint.com
India's Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Says Sanskrit May Be Taught In Primary Schools

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 10:40 PM

India's Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Says Sanskrit May Be Taught in Primary Schools

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) Sanskrit, the Primary liturgical language of Hinduism, is likely to be taught in a number of primary schools of the northern Indian state of Himachal Pradesh as part of the regional efforts to "regain its glory," Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

In February, the Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill making Sanskrit the second official language of the state. In 2010, the same move was made by another Indian state, Uttarakhand. The language is now on the verge of extinction, with only some 20,000 native speakers. In Himachal Pradesh Sanskrit is spoken in a village of the tribal district Lahaul and Spiti.

"We should collectively work to make Sanskrit popular amongst the common people so as to regain the lost glory of language" the minister said, adding that Sanskrit labs would be opened in 50 schools and 50 colleges within this financial year, as quoted by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

He also vowed to make efforts to make Sanskrit taught in primary schools.

"Sanskrit language is a true symbol of the great Indian tradition and thought, which has exhibited full freedom in the search of truth, has shown catholicity towards universal truth. This unique language not only has a good account of wisdom for the people of this country, but it also has an unparallel and right way to acquire proper knowledge and is thus significant for the people of the entire world," the minister added.

Sanskrit is an ancient language spoken in India since at least the 2nd millennium BC. Many holy texts were written in this language, including the Rigveda in the Vedic Sanskrit as well as the Ramayana and the Mahabharata in the Classical Sanskrit.

