India's Hindu Nationalist Trajectory Under Modi

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 26th February 2020 | 08:19 PM

India's Hindu nationalist trajectory under Modi

At least 22 people have died in India's capital New Delhi after some of the worst sectarian violence in decades, sparked by clashes over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2020 ) :At least 22 people have died in India's capital New Delhi after some of the worst sectarian violence in decades, sparked by clashes over Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's new citizenship law.

The legislation has stoked fears that Modi wants to remould his country as a Hindu nation, undermining the secular and pluralist roots of the world's biggest democracy.

