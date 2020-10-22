MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) India has decided to lift travel restrictions for visa holders and nationals abroad, but not tourists, nearly eight months after suspending entry in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement published Thursday, the Ministry of Home Affairs explained that the graded relaxation of travel restrictions now includes all foreign nationals visiting India for any purpose except tourism.

"It has been decided to permit all... foreign nationals intending to visit India for any purpose, except on a Tourist Visa to enter by air or water routes through authorized airports and seaport immigration check posts," the statement read.

The ministry also decided to restore all existing visas, except tourist and medical visas, and allow for a streamlined renewal of expired visas.

The move is likely to boost India's ailing air travel industry, which has been forced to work in a limited capacity on domestic flights and take pay docks in the Vande Bharat Mission to repatriate stranded nationals.

With over 7.7 million registered COVID-19 cases, India has the second-highest number of infections after the United States. Although the number of daily cases has subsided from its peak in mid-September, India is still posting some 50,000 new cases daily. At the same time, more than 116,000 people have died from the disease.