Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM

Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Friday that from the regional and international public opinion these days, it is clear that India's invasion of Pakistan is very unpopular and unacceptable

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Friday that from the regional and international public opinion these days, it is clear that India's invasion of Pakistan is very unpopular and unacceptable.

In a statement issued here, he said, firstly, India's invasion of a neighboring country seriously violates the basic norms of international relations. Modern international relations are based on the fundamental principles of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-aggression towards each other.

India's invasion of Pakistan blatantly violates these norms, undermines regional peace and stability, and has sparked widespread concern and condemnation from the international community.

The international community generally hopes to resolve disputes through peaceful negotiations and diplomatic channels, rather than through military invasions, he said.

Secondly, the issue of Kashmir is at the core of the India-Pakistan conflict. The situation in this region is complex in terms of history, religion, ethnicity and other aspects. India's tough measures and aggressive behavior on the Kashmir issue not only fail to solve the problem, but also exacerbate the situation and worsen the suffering of the local people.

Thirdly, peace and stability in South Asia are in line with the common interests of all countries in the region and the international community. India's invasion of Pakistan will lead to regional tension, trigger an arms race, increase the risk of nuclear conflict, affect regional economic development and people's livelihoods, which makes neighboring countries and the international community who pursue peace and stability hold a negative attitude towards India's invasion, he said.

Prof Cheng said that in the era of globalization, international public opinion and diplomatic relations have a significant impact on the behavior of a country.

India's invasion of Pakistan has received a lot of criticism in the international public opinion, with most countries calling for a peaceful resolution to the dispute. At the same time, some major powers and international organizations are exerting diplomatic pressure on India to stop military actions, which reflects that India's invasion behavior is unpopular internationally.

Therefore, India should immediately rein in on the brink of the precipice and stop all provocations, comply with the wishes of its own people, the people of the region and the world, and live in peace with all its neighbors, he added.

