India's Invasion Of Pakistan Very Unpopular, Unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2025 | 11:15 PM
Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Friday that from the regional and international public opinion these days, it is clear that India's invasion of Pakistan is very unpopular and unacceptable
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) Senior Research Fellow at the Charhar Institute, Prof Cheng Xizhong said on Friday that from the regional and international public opinion these days, it is clear that India's invasion of Pakistan is very unpopular and unacceptable.
In a statement issued here, he said, firstly, India's invasion of a neighboring country seriously violates the basic norms of international relations. Modern international relations are based on the fundamental principles of respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity, and non-aggression towards each other.
India's invasion of Pakistan blatantly violates these norms, undermines regional peace and stability, and has sparked widespread concern and condemnation from the international community.
The international community generally hopes to resolve disputes through peaceful negotiations and diplomatic channels, rather than through military invasions, he said.
Secondly, the issue of Kashmir is at the core of the India-Pakistan conflict. The situation in this region is complex in terms of history, religion, ethnicity and other aspects. India's tough measures and aggressive behavior on the Kashmir issue not only fail to solve the problem, but also exacerbate the situation and worsen the suffering of the local people.
Thirdly, peace and stability in South Asia are in line with the common interests of all countries in the region and the international community. India's invasion of Pakistan will lead to regional tension, trigger an arms race, increase the risk of nuclear conflict, affect regional economic development and people's livelihoods, which makes neighboring countries and the international community who pursue peace and stability hold a negative attitude towards India's invasion, he said.
Prof Cheng said that in the era of globalization, international public opinion and diplomatic relations have a significant impact on the behavior of a country.
India's invasion of Pakistan has received a lot of criticism in the international public opinion, with most countries calling for a peaceful resolution to the dispute. At the same time, some major powers and international organizations are exerting diplomatic pressure on India to stop military actions, which reflects that India's invasion behavior is unpopular internationally.
Therefore, India should immediately rein in on the brink of the precipice and stop all provocations, comply with the wishes of its own people, the people of the region and the world, and live in peace with all its neighbors, he added.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Sindh Minister of Energy, Development, and Planning, Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain S ..
Two killed in Karachi road accident
Pakistani consumers driving gradual shift in power sector: PER 2025
PM expresses satisfaction over IMF tranche approval, slams India’s “Failed T ..
DPM Dar briefs Turkish FM on worsening regional situation
DC directs all departments to intensify anti-dengue efforts
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng
Police arrest 25 suspects, recover huge quantity of hashish, mainpuri
RTO-1 gears up action against PoS violations, 3 outlets sealed
Owners of 6-storey commercial building booked for occupying govt land
India supporting terrorism in Pakistan: Director General Inter-Services Public R ..
Provision of jobs to youth top priority of govt: Hadiya Nawaz
More Stories From World
-
India's invasion of Pakistan very unpopular, unacceptable: Prof Cheng7 minutes ago
-
IIOJK former CM Mehbooba Mufti appeals to Pakistan, India to end hostilities4 hours ago
-
Inauguration mass for newly elected Pope Leo XIV on May 185 hours ago
-
Vice President: Iran and Tajikistan are the second homes of both nations9 hours ago
-
China increases lifelong learning options via new university-led courses10 hours ago
-
European leaders congratulate newly-elected Pope Leo XIV, express hope for peace11 hours ago
-
Japan OKs Princess Kako's June Brazil visit to mark 130 yrs of ties11 hours ago
-
Fatima bint Mubarak arrives in Istanbul for official visit to Türkiye11 hours ago
-
Lukashenko congratulates newly-elected Pope Leo XIV11 hours ago
-
Xi says China-Russia relations more confident, stable and resilient in new era12 hours ago
-
Romania's first high-power hub for charging electric vehicles opens near Miercurea Sibiului12 hours ago
-
Helping Hands: Pakistani Mouavineen extend support to Indian pilgrim family at Haram Sharif13 hours ago