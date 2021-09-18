UrduPoint.com

India's Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific Region, Afghanistan With France's Le Drian

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 seconds ago Sat 18th September 2021 | 08:50 PM

India's Jaishankar Discusses Indo-Pacific Region, Afghanistan With France's Le Drian

Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Saturday having discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Afghanistan with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Saturday having discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Afghanistan with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with my friend FM (Jean-Yves Le Drian). Looking forward to our New York meeting," Jaishankar tweeted.

The conversation came in the wake of Australia walking back on a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Paris in favor of starting a defense partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States and acquiring nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The French foreign minister referred to Canberra's change of heart as "a knife in the back."

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.

Related Topics

India Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Australia United Nations Canberra Paris New York United Kingdom United States August September Government

Recent Stories

Dacoit killed in encounter

Dacoit killed in encounter

2 seconds ago
 District admin imposes smart lockdown in six local ..

District admin imposes smart lockdown in six localities to prevent local transmi ..

4 seconds ago
 WSSP starts anti dengue spray

WSSP starts anti dengue spray

6 seconds ago
 Shibli Faraz expresses disappointment over New Zea ..

Shibli Faraz expresses disappointment over New Zealand series cancellation

4 minutes ago
 Port authorities should play proactive role agains ..

Port authorities should play proactive role against marine pollution: Zaidi

5 minutes ago
 UK Minister for Africa Warns Crisis in Somalia May ..

UK Minister for Africa Warns Crisis in Somalia May Undermine Trust in Country's ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.