NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2021) Indian External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar announced on Saturday having discussed the situation in the Indo-Pacific region and Afghanistan with his French counterpart, Jean-Yves Le Drian.

"Discussed recent developments in the Indo-Pacific and Afghanistan with my friend FM (Jean-Yves Le Drian). Looking forward to our New York meeting," Jaishankar tweeted.

The conversation came in the wake of Australia walking back on a $66-billion deal on diesel-powered submarines with Paris in favor of starting a defense partnership with the United Kingdom and the United States and acquiring nuclear-powered vessels instead.

The French foreign minister referred to Canberra's change of heart as "a knife in the back."

In early August, the Taliban stepped up their offensive against the Afghan government forces and entered the capital city of Kabul on August 15. On September 6, the Taliban announced that the last resisting province, Panjshir, had come under their control. Shortly after, the movement announced the composition of the new interim government of Afghanistan, led by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who has been on the UN sanctions list since 2001.