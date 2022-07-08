(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday discussed global and regional issues on the sidelines of the G20 ministerial meeting in Bali.

"Continued the conversation with @SecBlinken on global and regional issues, this time at Bali G20FMM.

Our relationship today allows us to approach a range of challenges with greater understanding and openness," Jaishankar tweeted.

The top Indian diplomat also held meetings with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, China's Wang Yi and France's Catherine Colonna.