India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly Virus Nipah

India's Karnataka State On High Alert Over Deadly Virus Nipah

The authorities of the southern Indian state of Karnataka have put several areas of the state on high alert following the discovery of several cases of the deadly Nipah virus in the neighboring state of Kerala, the state's health department said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The authorities of the southern Indian state of Karnataka have put several areas of the state on high alert following the discovery of several cases of the deadly Nipah virus in the neighboring state of Kerala, the state's health department said.

Eleven cases of the disease, considered to be among the most dangerous in the world by the World Health Organization, were detected in Kerala earlier this week. All the infected were contacts of a 12-year-old boy who passed away past weekend after being infected with the virus. Those infected so far remain in stable condition.

All arrivals from Kerala to Karnataka will be checked against such symptoms as fever, mental state changes, severe weakness, headache, respiratory disorders, cough, vomiting, muscle pain, cramps and diarrhea, as prescribed by the health department.

No Nipah cases have been found in Karnataka itself, according to the authorities.

The virus is transmitted to humans through fruits with the saliva of infected animals-carriers of the disease, such as bats or pigs. The mortality rate is estimated to range from 40% to 75%, and there are no vaccines or medicines against it.

