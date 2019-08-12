UrduPoint.com
India's Kashmir Move Changed Status Quo In Region - Chinese Foreign Minister

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 12th August 2019 | 08:30 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2019) India has changed the status quo in Kashmir region by amending the Indian Constitution, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Monday after Kashmir was stripped of its special status.

"By introducing changes to the constitution, the Indian side has changed the status quo in Kashmir, which has resulted in tensions in the region. The Chinese side is against any unilateral actions that lead to the aggravation of the situation," Wang said at a meeting with his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

The Chinese diplomat also expressed hope that India and Pakistan would resolve their dispute in a peaceful manner by protecting peace and stability in the region.

On August 5, Indian President Ram Nath Kovind signed a decree removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, which was granted to the region by Article 370 of the Indian Constitution. Under an initiative of the Federal government, the region will be divided into two union territories.

Pakistan has condemned India's move, with Prime Minister Imran Khan comparing it to Nazi ideology.

