India's Kohli Opts Out Of First Two England Tests: BCCI
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 22, 2024 | 03:20 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) India's Virat Kohli will miss the first two Tests against England due to "personal reasons", the country's cricket board said on Monday.
The Board of Control for Cricket in India will name a replacement soon with the opening Test of the five-match series starting Thursday in Hyderabad.
"Virat has spoken to Captain Rohit Sharma, the team management and the selectors and has emphasised that while representing the country has always been his top priority, certain personal situations demand his presence and undivided attention," BCCI said in statement.
"The BCCI respects his decision and the Board and team management has extended its support to the star batter and is confident in the abilities of the remaining squad members to step up and deliver commendable performances in the Test series.
"
The statement added: "The BCCI requests the media and fans to respect Virat Kohli's privacy during this time and refrain from speculating on the nature of his personal reasons."
Kohli, who amassed 765 runs in 11 ODI World Cup matches for runners-up India last year, missed the white-ball leg of the South African tour in 2023 and the opening T20 match against Afghanistan at home recently.
India have remained unbeaten in a Test series at home since 2012 when Alastair Cook's touring England team beat the hosts 2-1.
Ben Stokes' England have landed in Hyderabad after holding a training camp in Abu Dhabi.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill seven terrorists in Zhob IBO:ISPR
Realme C67 - Now Available in Pakistan as the Quality Groundbreaker in Mid-range ..
Washington ready to enhance cooperation with Punjab Govt in diverse sectors: Kri ..
Investigation into malicious campaign against judiciary underway: Solangi
Extended break expected for schools around general elections
Pakistan, China elevate focus on high-quality advancements in diverse sectors
Numerous educational institutions shut down in Islamabad amid terror threat
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2024
Sania Mirza extends well wishes to Shoaib Malik on new journey of life
Iftikhar Ahmed Stars as Pakistan avoids T20I Series whitewash against New Zealan ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 January 2024
More Stories From World
-
Dozens buried, three killed in southwest China landslide11 minutes ago
-
Cameroon launches historic large-scale malaria jab campaign: AFP11 minutes ago
-
China's express delivery sector sees double-digit growth in 202311 minutes ago
-
China Focus: Beijing city unveils economic goals for 202411 minutes ago
-
Japan says 'possibility' Moon lander power can be restored31 minutes ago
-
Medvedev into Australian Open quarters, qualifier upsets Azarenka41 minutes ago
-
Indian premier inaugurates grand Ram temple in Ayodhya1 hour ago
-
Turkish space-traveler begins to conduct scientific experiments1 hour ago
-
Polish premier arrives in Ukraine’s capital Kyiv1 hour ago
-
SABIC finalizes investment decision for Fujian petrochemical complex in China1 hour ago
-
Saudi national team secures spot in the AFC Asian Cup Round of 161 hour ago
-
VP of King Abdulaziz University discusses academic collaboration with U.S. Consul for Cultural Affai ..2 hours ago