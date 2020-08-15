Indian President Ram Nath Kovind commemorated on Friday, just a day before the Independence Day, the memory of those killed during violent clashes in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region and soldiers from both sides suffered losses and injuries

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Indian President Ram Nath Kovind commemorated on Friday, just a day before the Independence Day, the memory of those killed during violent clashes in the Galwan Valley, where the Indian region of Ladakh borders China's Aksai Chin region and soldiers from both sides suffered losses and injuries.

"While the world community needs to fight together against the greatest challenge before humanity, some in our neighbourhood tried to carry out their misadventure of expansion. Our brave soldiers laid down their lives defending our borders. Those worthy sons of Bharat Mata lived and died for national pride. The entire nation salutes the martyrs of Galwan Valley. Every Indian feels grateful to their family members," Kovind said.

The president went on to say that India was ready to defend its sovereignty despite it being a peaceful nation.

"We are proud of the members of our Armed Forces, paramilitary forces and police personnel who protect the borders, and ensure our internal security," Kovind noted.

Violent clashes first broke out on May 5 in the Galwan Valley. The tensions came to a head in mid-June, when 20 Indian servicemen died during a confrontation that also led to an unspecified number of fatalities among Chinese troops.

Earlier in July, Indian and Chinese representatives reaffirmed their commitment to a complete disengagement of troops and the de-escalation of hostilities along the border between the two countries, stating that a meeting of senior commanders was planned. In late July, Indian Ministry of External Affairs spokesman Anurag Srivastava said that the disengagement process along the line of control between two nations was still ongoing following the recent deadly clashes on the border.