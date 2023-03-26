NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) India's leading opposition party, the Indian National Congress, is holding mass nonviolent protests on Sunday over the disqualification of its leader, Rahul Gandhi, from the country's parliament.

On Friday, Gandhi was stripped of his status as a lawmaker after a court sentenced him to two years in prison for suggesting during a 2019 campaign speech that thieves tend to have the surname Modi. The case was filed by Purnesh Modi, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi was released on bail immediately after the trial, with his sentence suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal to a higher court.

According to a party statement, the Indian National Congress is observing a "satyagraha" on Sunday, a form of nonviolent protest coined by Gandhi, in front of statues of Mahatma Gandhi in all Indian states and district headquarters.

Satyagraha is seen as a way to practically and deliberately break unjust laws. Protests began at 10.00 a.m. local time (04:30 GMT) and will end at 17:00.

The party said earlier that millions of Gandhi's associates and others, irrespective of their political affiliations, would join him in the struggle for truth and justice.

The Indian National Congress, or just the Congress, is the second largest political party in India and the country's oldest political organization. The Congress used to be the ruling party for decades until its electoral defeat by the BJP in 2014. The Indian National Congress currently leads the center-left United Progressive Alliance, which represents a number of states in the country.