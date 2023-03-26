UrduPoint.com

India's Leading Opposition Party Holds Nationwide Nonviolent Protest

Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2023 | 01:00 PM

India's Leading Opposition Party Holds Nationwide Nonviolent Protest

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2023) India's leading opposition party, the Indian National Congress, is holding mass nonviolent protests on Sunday over the disqualification of its leader, Rahul Gandhi, from the country's parliament.

On Friday, Gandhi was stripped of his status as a lawmaker after a court sentenced him to two years in prison for suggesting during a 2019 campaign speech that thieves tend to have the surname Modi. The case was filed by Purnesh Modi, a member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Gandhi was released on bail immediately after the trial, with his sentence suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal to a higher court.

According to a party statement, the Indian National Congress is observing a "satyagraha" on Sunday, a form of nonviolent protest coined by Gandhi, in front of statues of Mahatma Gandhi in all Indian states and district headquarters.

Satyagraha is seen as a way to practically and deliberately break unjust laws. Protests began at 10.00 a.m. local time (04:30 GMT) and will end at 17:00.

The party said earlier that millions of Gandhi's associates and others, irrespective of their political affiliations, would join him in the struggle for truth and justice.

The Indian National Congress, or just the Congress, is the second largest political party in India and the country's oldest political organization. The Congress used to be the ruling party for decades until its electoral defeat by the BJP in 2014. The Indian National Congress currently leads the center-left United Progressive Alliance, which represents a number of states in the country.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Protest Parliament Narendra Modi Alliance Congress Sunday 2019 All From Million Court Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh o ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Bangladesh on Independence Day

47 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 March 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 26th March 2023

4 hours ago
 Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

Spain beat Norway 3-0 in Euro 2024 Qualifying

10 hours ago
 Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wish ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago
 Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

Fujairah Ruler receives Ramadan well-wishers

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.