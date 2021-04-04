UrduPoint.com
India's Maharashtra Announces New COVID-19 Measures Amid Spike In Transmissions - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 04th April 2021 | 08:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2021) The government of the Indian state of Maharashtra, the country's economic hub, announced new restriction measures amid a spike in COVID-19 transmissions, media reported.

According to the Indian broadcaster NDTV, malls, restaurants, bars and places of worship will be closed while a full curfew from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. will begin on Monday. Weekends will also see strict lockdowns.

The 114-million-strong state reported nearly 50,000 new cases of infection over Saturday alone, some 60 percent of the country's total, the broadcaster reported. State capital Mumbai alone accounted for over 9,000 cases.

Film shoots in the state's crucial Bollywood industry will be allowed to continue provided large crowds are not involved.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ordered to send teams of public health specialists and clinicians to Maharashtra to aid officials to curb the number of transmissions.

