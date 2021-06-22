UrduPoint.com
India's Maharashtra, Kerala Log 24 Cases Of Delta Plus COVID-19 Variant

Faizan Hashmi 32 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 01:20 AM

India's Maharashtra, Kerala Log 24 Cases of Delta Plus COVID-19 Variant

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd June, 2021) The Indian states of Maharashtra and Kerala have confirmed 24 cases of the Delta Plus COVID-19 variant, their health authorities said on Monday.

The Delta strain of the coronavirus was first identified in India in December 2020. The Delta Plus was first discovered this past March. It is linked to the K417N mutation in the spike protein ” a projection on the surface of the coronavirus that helps it enter human cells and reduce the number of antibodies in people who had COVID-19 or received vaccine shots.

"On Delta plus variant I want to say, Maharashtra took a decision on genome sequencing and 100 samples were collected from every district.

..since May 15, we have collected over 7,500 samples and we have found 21 cases," Maharashtra State Health Minister Rajesh Tope said at a press conference.

Kerala, in turn, detected three cases of Delta Plus variant, including in a four-year-old boy. The authorities took stringent measures in the affected areas to prevent the new mutation from spreading.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization included the Delta variant in its list of the so-called variants of concern as it became prevalent and caused a sharp surge in infections in some countries, especially India.

