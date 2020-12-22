UrduPoint.com
India's Maharashtra State Imposes Curfew Over New Coronavirus Strain - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd December 2020 | 09:13 PM

Authorities in the Maharashtra state in India's center-west imposed a nighttime curfew for the Christmas period as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus strain from the United Kingdom, Indian media reported on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2020) Authorities in the Maharashtra state in India's center-west imposed a nighttime curfew for the Christmas period as a preventive measure against the spread of the new coronavirus strain from the United Kingdom, Indian media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Hindustan Times newspaper, citing the Maharashtra government, the curfew will be on from 11 p.m. - 6 a.m. (17:30 - 00:30 GMT) from December 22-January 5.

The rationale behind the curfew was reportedly twofold. First, a continuous violation of social distancing in Mumbai, according to Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal. Second, the emergence of a mutated coronavirus strain in the United Kingdom and the risks associated with its potential import, according to the report.

During the seven-hour curfew, people will be prohibited to gather outdoors in groups over five. At the same time, businesses with nighttime operations and the public transport will continue functioning as normal.

Additionally, the Maharashtra government introduced a mandatory quarantine in monitored facilities for all arrivals from Europe and the middle East, as well as self-isolation at home for arrivals from other countries.

India is among the countries which have suspended the air traffic with the UK after a new, more infectious coronavirus strain was detected there. According to the World Health Organization, India itself is the second-worst affected country, with over 10 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday.

