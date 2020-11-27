India's MiG-29K Fighter Jet Crashes In Arabian Sea Leaving 1 Pilot Missing - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 08:50 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2020) An Indian MiG-29K fighter has crashed in the Arabia Sea while operating from the INS Vikramaditya aircraft carrier leaving one pilot missing, India's media reported on Friday.
Another pilot has been rescued, The Times of India newspaper reported adding that the incident took place on late Thursday.
The search and rescue operation is underway.