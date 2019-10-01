UrduPoint.com
India's Military Blockade On Kashmir Must End: US Congresswoman

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 01st October 2019 | 10:19 PM

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has voiced solidarity with people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the ongoing "blockade must end".

NEW YORK, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2019 ) :US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a rising star in the Democratic Party, has voiced solidarity with people of Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, saying the ongoing "blockade must end".

"We stand for the basic human dignity of Kashmiris & support democracy, equality, and human rights for all - including the most vulnerable," she said in a Twitter post.

Stressing that reports of violence and torture are "extremely concerning," Ms. Ocasio-Cortez said the "blockade from communication and life-saving medical care must end".

She also shared a video posted by a user, in which she can be seen participating in a "solidarity march" on Kashmir and scribbling a message on a huge coloured chart board.

"Our entire community's prayers and support are with the families of Kashmir, as we work to establish peace and justice there and throughout the world," the congresswoman had written on the chart board.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez stands out in American politics by her determination to avoid accepting lobbyist money for her campaigns.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under a near-complete clampdown since August 5, when the Indian government revoked Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, which conferred it a special status.

Ms. Ocasio-Cortez is not the only US lawmaker who has condemned India's action in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, fellow congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, who is of Palestinian origin, called for the communications blockade and curfew restrictions in occupied Kashmir to be lifted to "shed light" on what is happening in the disputed region.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who is of Somalian origin, had also called for "de-escalation" and an "immediate restoration of communication" in occupied Kashmir.

