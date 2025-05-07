(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) Expressing concerns on the ongoing situation between India and Pakistan, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday that China finds India's military operation early this morning regrettable.

"We are concerned about the ongoing situation," the spokesperson said in a statement issued here following India's military strikes in Pakistan.

The spokesperson said that India and Pakistan are and will always be neighbors. They're both China's neighbors as well. China opposes all forms of terrorism.

"We urge both sides to act in the larger interest of peace and stability, remain calm, exercise restraint and refrain from taking actions that may further complicate the situation," he added.