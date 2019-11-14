BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would travel to Moscow next May 9 for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

During talks that took place on the margins of the two-day summit of the BRICS emerging economies, the prime minister told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would like to meet again on the sidelines of the commemorative events of the anniversary celebrations, which traditionally include a Victory Day military parade.

Putin responded by saying that he was looking forward to meeting Modi in Moscow, and added that the countries were following through on the deals that they had struck at previous meetings.

"All agreements made at previous meetings are being implemented, including those reached during the September summit in Vladivostok. Major bilateral projects are being realized," he said.

Modi tweeted later that he had had an "excellent meeting" with President Putin and reviewed the India-Russia relationship.

"India and Russia are cooperating extensively in areas such as trade, security and culture. The people of our nations will benefit due to close bilateral ties," he said.

The annual BRICS gathering also included the president of the host nation, Jair Bolsonaro, China's Xi Jinping and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.