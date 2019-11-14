UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi Accepts Putin's Invitation To Attend Victory Day Events In Moscow

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 01:00 AM

India's Modi Accepts Putin's Invitation to Attend Victory Day Events in Moscow

BRASILIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he would travel to Moscow next May 9 for the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II.

During talks that took place on the margins of the two-day summit of the BRICS emerging economies, the prime minister told Russian President Vladimir Putin that he would like to meet again on the sidelines of the commemorative events of the anniversary celebrations, which traditionally include a Victory Day military parade.

Putin responded by saying that he was looking forward to meeting Modi in Moscow, and added that the countries were following through on the deals that they had struck at previous meetings.

"All agreements made at previous meetings are being implemented, including those reached during the September summit in Vladivostok. Major bilateral projects are being realized," he said.

Modi tweeted later that he had had an "excellent meeting" with President Putin and reviewed the India-Russia relationship.

"India and Russia are cooperating extensively in areas such as trade, security and culture. The people of our nations will benefit due to close bilateral ties," he said.

The annual BRICS gathering also included the president of the host nation, Jair Bolsonaro, China's Xi Jinping and South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Moscow Russia China Narendra Modi Vladimir Putin Vladivostok South Africa May September World War All Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Interior Ministry released memorandum for one-time ..

52 minutes ago

Dr Arif Alvi rejects any option of presidential pa ..

1 hour ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

43 minutes ago

Foreign Secretary briefs OIC Resident Ambassadors ..

1 hour ago

State Bank of Pakistan strongly denies discontinui ..

1 hour ago

Govt not to create hurdle in Nawaz's treatment abr ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.