India's Modi Acknowledges ASEAN's Important Role In Country's Foreign Policy - New Delhi

Thu 12th November 2020 | 08:42 PM

India's Modi Acknowledges ASEAN's Important Role in Country's Foreign Policy - New Delhi

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th November, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) plays an important role in the country's foreign policy during his speech at the 17th ASEAN-India summit, Riva Ganguly Das, secretary of the Indian Foreign Ministry, said.

The annual summit, co-chaired by Vietnam and India, was held via a video conference this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Speaking at today's Summit, the prime minister underlined the centrality of ASEAN in India's Act East Policy, which is a key pillar of our foreign policy. He noted that a cohesive, responsive and prosperous ASEAN is central to India's Indo-Pacific Vision and contributes to Security And Growth for All in the Region," the secretary said at a briefing.

According to the ministry, Modi also called for boosting cooperation between ASEAN and India to ensure "free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific region.

"

Moreover, the prime minister praised ASEAN-India ties in the fight against the coronavirus and announced New Delhi's contribution of $1 million to ASEAN's COVID-19 response fund.

The ministry's secretary also said that leaders of ASEAN member states praised India as a dynamic partner and a "long-term friend." ASEAN members also acknowledged New Delhi's role in contributing to peace and stability in the region, Das added.

In addition, the participants of the summit discussed other issues of concern, including Beijing's activity in the South China Sea and international terrorism. The sides called for maintaining peace and stability in the South China Sea, namely "freedom of navigation and overflight."

Over the past several years, China has doubled down on its territorial and maritime claims in the Indo-Pacific region, overlapping with the interests of a number of nations, including several members of ASEAN.

