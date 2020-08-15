UrduPoint.com
India's Modi Announces Nationwide Vaccination Plan

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 11:10 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Saturday a plan to immunize every Indian against the new coronavirus as soon as the vaccine is available.

"We have drawn an outline to ramp up the production of the vaccines and to make it available to each and every person in the shortest possible time," he said in a speech to mark India's 74th Independence Day.

Modi said three vaccines were in different stages of testing in the country. Once the government gets the green light from the researchers it will start large-scale production.

The prime minister also promised that every Indian would be given a digital "health ID" to help them keep track of their medical history, including vaccinations, and make it easier to go see a doctor.

India has confirmed some 2.5 million coronavirus cases, the third largest total after those of the United States and Brazil. More than 49,000 patients have died from virus-related complications.

