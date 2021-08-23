(@FahadShabbir)

The prime minister of India, Narendra Modi, has requested that the Ministry of External Affairs brief leaders of parliamentary factions on the situation with the evacuation progress from Afghanistan, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said on Monday

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties," Jaishankar wrote on Twitter.

The briefing, which is scheduled to be held on Thursday, is expected to focus on India's evacuation plan since Taliban (outlawed in Russia) takeover in Afghanistan.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, causing the US-backed civilian government to fall. This prompted thousands of people to try to leave the country for fear of reprisals from the militants. Many countries have since begun evacuating their diplomatic personnel and Afghan collaborators.