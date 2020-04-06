Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, have held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and experience of their respective governments in tackling the crisis, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, have held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and experience of their respective governments in tackling the crisis, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] conveyed that Government of India stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizens stranded in India due to travel restrictions.� H.E. Prime Minister Morrison similarly assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of Australian society," the press release said.

According to the ministry, Modi and Morrison acknowledged the importance of experience-sharing throughout the crisis, including through joint research efforts.

With a focus currently on tackling the pandemic, the prime ministers pledged as well to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, the ministry said.

India has had COVID-19 3,666 active cases, 291 recoveries, 109 fatalities and one person who has migrated from the country, as of Monday. For Australia, the total number is 5,795 cases, including 39 related fatalities.