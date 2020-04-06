UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi, Australia's Morrison Discuss COVID-19, Vow Support To Stranded Nationals

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 04:38 PM

India's Modi, Australia's Morrison Discuss COVID-19, Vow Support to Stranded Nationals

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, have held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and experience of their respective governments in tackling the crisis, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, have held a phone conversation on Monday to discuss the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and experience of their respective governments in tackling the crisis, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs said in a press release.

"Prime Minister [Narendra Modi] conveyed that Government of India stands ready to provide necessary facilitation and support to any Australian citizens stranded in India due to travel restrictions.� H.E. Prime Minister Morrison similarly assured that the Indian community in Australia, including Indian students, would continue to be valued as a vibrant part of Australian society," the press release said.

According to the ministry, Modi and Morrison acknowledged the importance of experience-sharing throughout the crisis, including through joint research efforts.

With a focus currently on tackling the pandemic, the prime ministers pledged as well to remain attentive to the wider significance of the India-Australia partnership, the ministry said.

India has had COVID-19 3,666 active cases, 291 recoveries, 109 fatalities and one person who has migrated from the country, as of Monday. For Australia, the total number is 5,795 cases, including 39 related fatalities.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Australia Narendra Modi From Government

Recent Stories

Etihad Airways to test airport technology to help ..

11 minutes ago

Services trade deficit shrinks 10.26%

4 minutes ago

Rwanda ministers told to forgo month's pay for cor ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches videoconferencing service fo ..

26 minutes ago

Gazprom's Pipeline Gas Export Income Falls by 51.3 ..

4 minutes ago

State Bank of Pakistan start helpline service for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.