UrduPoint.com

India’s Modi Backs Down On Farm Perform In Surprise Victory For Protesters

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 19th November 2021 | 11:38 AM

India’s Modi backs down on farm perform in surprise victory for protesters

The Indian Prime Minister says they will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws in the parliament session starting later this month.  

NEW DELHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 19th, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday he had decided to repeal three controversial farm laws against which farmers have protested for more than a year, a significant climbdown by the government.

“Today I have come to tell you, the whole country, that we have decided to withdraw all three agricultural laws,” Modi said in an address to the nation.

“In the parliament session starting later this month, we will complete the constitutional process to repeal these three agricultural laws.”

The legislation the farmers object to, introduced in September last year, deregulates the sector, allowing farmers to sell produce to buyers beyond government-regulated wholesale markets, where growers are assured of a minimum price.

Small farmers say the changes make them vulnerable to competition from big business, and that they could eventually lose price support for staples such as wheat and rice.

The government says reform of the sector, which accounts for about 15% of the $2.7 trillion economy, means new opportunities and better prices for farmers.

The laws were to empower small farmers, but the government failed to convince some farmers who have been opposing the new laws, Modi said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Business Parliament Narendra Modi Price September Market All From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

Skeptical opposition participating in Venezuela re ..

Skeptical opposition participating in Venezuela regional elections

2 minutes ago
 Mixed-race Brazilians increasingly embrace blackne ..

Mixed-race Brazilians increasingly embrace blackness

2 minutes ago
 Country's EV policy to achieve climate goals, over ..

Country's EV policy to achieve climate goals, overcome 43% air pollution: minist ..

5 minutes ago
 PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apar ..

PM to review construction work on Farash Town Apartments

20 minutes ago
 China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

China reports 24 new COVID-19 cases

24 minutes ago
 Brazil reports 12,301 cases of coronavirus and 293 ..

Brazil reports 12,301 cases of coronavirus and 293 COVID deaths in 24 hours

24 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.