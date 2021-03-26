NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen in Dhaka and the sides reaffirmed commitment to an all-encompassing partnership and further development of bilateral relations, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Leaders reflected on fraternal ties and our all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership," Bagchi said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Indian prime minister arrived in the capital of Bangladesh on his first official visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's war of independence from Pakistan and establishment of diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Modi will also meet with Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with whom he had a virtual meeting in December. They will discuss economic cooperation and the fight against COVID-19.