UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi, Bangladeshi Top Diplomat Reaffirm Commitment To All-Encompassing Partnership

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:00 PM

India's Modi, Bangladeshi Top Diplomat Reaffirm Commitment to All-Encompassing Partnership

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a meeting with Bangladeshi Foreign Minister Abdul Momen in Dhaka and the sides reaffirmed commitment to an all-encompassing partnership and further development of bilateral relations, Indian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"Leaders reflected on fraternal ties and our all-encompassing partnership based on sovereignty, equality, trust and understanding that transcends a strategic partnership," Bagchi said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, the Indian prime minister arrived in the capital of Bangladesh on his first official visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the country's war of independence from Pakistan and establishment of diplomatic ties with New Delhi.

Modi will also meet with Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with whom he had a virtual meeting in December. They will discuss economic cooperation and the fight against COVID-19.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Prime Minister Bangladesh Twitter Narendra Modi Visit Dhaka New Delhi Independence December From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

25 minutes ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

1 hour ago

NUST’s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

2 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

2 hours ago

Kremlin denies Russia and China using vaccines as ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.