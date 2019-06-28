OSAKA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2019) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for cutting any channels of support to terrorists and fighting terrorism, which is the main threat to the humankind.

"We should fight terrorism.

The main risk to the entire humankind is terrorism. It does not only kill innocent people but also disrupts economic progress and social stability. It is necessary to cut any channels of assistance and support to terrorists," Modi said at an informal BRICS meeting, held on the margins of the G20 summit in Osaka.