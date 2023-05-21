(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2023) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday suggested reforming the United Nations and its Security Council to better reflect the world as it is today.

"The institutions created in the last century are not in line with the system of the twenty-first century ... They do not reflect the realities of the present.

That is why it is necessary that reforms should be implemented," he was quoted by The Times of India as saying at the G7 Summit.

Modi, who is eyeing a permanent seat for India at the five-nation Security Council table, insisted that an international institution like the UN should be the voice of the Global South or forever remain a "talk shop."

The Security Council is made up of Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom and the United States as well as 10 rotating member states elected for a two-year term. Brazil, South Africa, Japan and Germany are also seeking the status of permanent members.