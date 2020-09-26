(@FahadShabbir)

The Indian nation is calling for a reform of the United Nations that would ensure it a more significant place in the organization's decision-making structures, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the 75th UN General Assembly session on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The Indian nation is calling for a reform of the United Nations that would ensure it a more significant place in the organization's decision-making structures, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in his address to the 75th UN General Assembly session on Saturday.

"Over the last eight to nine months, the whole world has been battling the pandemic of the Coronavirus. Where is the United Nations in this joint fight against the pandemic? Where is its effective response? Your Excellency, reform in the responses, in the processes, and in the very character of the United Nations is the need of the hour," Modi said.

According to the prime minister, the UN enjoys an "unparalleled faith and respect" among India's 1.3 billion population, but people have long been waiting for "the reforms of the UN to get completed" and are beginning to get concerned about whether this process will "ever reach its logical conclusion.

"

"For how long will India be kept out of the decision-making structures of the United Nations?" Modi asked, going on to list all the reasons for why India should be given more voice in the UN decision-making, including the facts that it is the "largest democracy of the world," a home to over 18 percent of the world population, a community of diverse languages and ideologies and a global economy.

Modi emphasized, in particular, India's contribution to the UN peacekeeping missions and the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, saying that the India, being the world's largest vaccine producers, has provided essential medicines to over 150 countries and is determined to keep up the assistance to its immediate neighborhood in the coming future.