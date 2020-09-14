UrduPoint.com
India's Modi Calls On Parliament To Remember Border Crisis In Ladakh

Mon 14th September 2020 | 09:46 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the country's parliament to remember the situation in the border region of Ladakh amid the escalating tensions with China

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged the country's parliament to remember the situation in the border region of Ladakh amid the escalating tensions with China.

Earlier in the day, Modi spoke to the country's parliament as it was beginning its autumn session.

"Today the brave soldiers of our army are on the borders. They are defending the borders with great courage and high spirits, in the difficult terrains. And the rains are going to begin in a few days. Just like the faith with which they are standing, determined to protect the motherland, these Houses and all the members of the House too will send out a message in a unanimous voice, spirit and resolve - the country stands in support of the Indian army through the Houses and the Members of Parliament," Modi said as quoted by the official prime minister's website.

Border conflicts are a permanent fixture of India-China relations, as the countries do not have a marked border but rather the Line of Actual Control, created after the 1962 war between the nations. However, the tensions became more strained as a result of skirmishes between the countries' border forces starting in May.

In order to normalize the situation, the commanders of the regional forces, as well as diplomats from both sides, conducted a series of negotiations. Nevertheless, tensions persist.

The Chinese and Indian defense ministers met in Moscow earlier in the month, agreeing on peaceful settlement of the issue and promising to maintain peace in border areas.

