Open Menu

India's Modi Congratulates Trump On 'historic Election Victory'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 06, 2024 | 02:10 PM

India's Modi congratulates Trump on 'historic election victory'

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Donald Trump for a "historic election victory" Wednesday, adding that he was looking forward to working with the vote frontrunner.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory," Modi wrote on social media platform X.

"As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration," he added.

"Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity."

Trump and Hindu-nationalist Modi enjoy warm relations, and Trump also has a sizable following among right-wing groups in India, who see him as a kindred spirit aligned with their hostility towards Muslims.

The pair heaped praise on each other in a joint appearance at a stadium in Houston in 2019, touting a close, personal alliance in front of tens of thousands of Indian-Americans.

Modi hosted Trump at an even bigger rally in his home state of Gujarat the following year before an estimated 100,000 supporters.

Trump last month praised the Indian leader in a podcast with millions of subscribers hosted by stand-up comedian Andrew Schultz.

"He's a friend of mine," Trump said. "On the outside he looks like he's your father. He's the nicest. Total killer."

Related Topics

Election India Prime Minister Vote Social Media Narendra Modi Trump Alliance Houston 2019 Muslim Million

Recent Stories

realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

33 minutes ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

37 minutes ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

42 minutes ago
 Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

3 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

14 hours ago
 Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

14 hours ago

More Stories From World