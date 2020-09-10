UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic, Riyadh's Presidency Of G20 With Saudi King

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Thu 10th September 2020 | 12:20 AM

India's Modi Discusses COVID-19 Pandemic, Riyadh's Presidency of G20 With Saudi King

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Saudi Kind Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also noting Riyadh's successful leadership of the G20 group in coping with existing challenges, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping," the press release read.

The two leaders agreed that G20 members took action that helped promote the coordinated response to the pandemic.

The current agenda of the group was also discussed during the call.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Riyadh Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates adds Moscow to its growing network

10 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Zayed checks on conditions of victims o ..

1 hour ago

UAE-KSA Real Estate - Post - COVID-19 conference c ..

2 hours ago

Department of Community Development checks up on g ..

2 hours ago

Coalition forces intercept, destroy Houthi-launche ..

2 hours ago

Tabreed closes syndication of $692 million loan

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.