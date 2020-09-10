NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed the coronavirus pandemic with Saudi Kind Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, also noting Riyadh's successful leadership of the G20 group in coping with existing challenges, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release on Wednesday.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke on phone today with His Majesty King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud. The two leaders exchanged views on the global challenges in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime Minister expressed his appreciation for the leadership provided by Saudi Arabia during its ongoing Presidency of the G20 grouping," the press release read.

The two leaders agreed that G20 members took action that helped promote the coordinated response to the pandemic.

The current agenda of the group was also discussed during the call.