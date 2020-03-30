NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a video conference with the heads of all of the country's foreign missions for the first time ever to discuss the response to the coronavirus pandemic and gave them necessary instructions in this context, the Indian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The Prime Minister complimented Heads of Missions for their efforts to evacuate Indians stranded abroad in some of the epicentres of the crisis. He also exhorted them to take steps on five specific counts," the ministry said.

Modi urged the diplomats to ensure their health and safety and of their teams and families; to reach out and help Indians stranded abroad; to study best practices in the fight against COVID-19 and sources to procure necessary medical equipment; to protect economic, logistics and trade ties; and to monitor developments in the context of the pandemic, according to the ministry.

In response, 10 heads of the mission told Modi about the efforts they had already made within the framework of the prime minister's tasks. They also thanked the Indian leader for guidance and inspiration.

India introduced a two-week lockdown that began on March 24. People are told not to leave their homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms are temporarily closed, and the work of public transport is restricted. Traffic between Indian states, and all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

As of Monday, India has confirmed a total of 1,071 COVID-19 cases, including 29 deaths.