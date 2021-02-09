NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday that he discussed regional issues and further bilateral cooperation on tackling climate change during his first phone call with US President Joe Biden since he took office.

"Spoke to @POTUS@JoeBiden and conveyed my best wishes for his success.

We discussed regional issues and our shared priorities. We also agreed to further our co-operation against climate change," Modi wrote on Twitter.

The sides also confirmed their commitment to a rules-based international order, as well as expressed a desire to further strengthen strategic partnership to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region and beyond.