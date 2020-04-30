Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed on Thursday with the government strategies to attract more foreign investments to the country to boost the national economy amid the coronavirus pandemic, the government's press service said in a statement

"It was discussed that a scheme should be developed to promote, more plug and play infrastructure in the existing industrial lands, plots and estates in the country and provide necessary financial support. Various strategies to bring investments into the country in a fast-track mode and to promote Indian domestic sectors were also discussed," the statement read.

The meeting was also focused on the domestic investment strategies of Indian states, the statement specified.

The meeting was attended by the finance and interior ministers, the minister for commerce and industries, and senior officials.

India has so far registered 33,050 COVID-19 cases and the death toll reached 1,074. A total of 8,324 patients have been cured from the disease.