India's Modi, EU Commission Chief Discuss Coronavirus Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 11:22 PM

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen discussed joint response to the coronavirus outbreak in a phone call on Tuesday.

"Von Der Leyen emphasized the importance of maintaining a steady supply of essential items, including medicines and coordinated efforts for vaccine development," the Indian External Affairs Ministry said in a press release.

The senior EU official also thanked India for helping EU citizens stranded in the country by the COVID-19 pandemic and praised its rapid action in limiting the spread of the virus.

Modi expressed his condolences over the loss of lives in Europe, which is now the epicenter of the outbreak, and emphasized the need for international cooperation.

Both leaders discussed ways of dealing with the pandemic within the framework of the Group of 20 major economies after their finance officials agreed on Monday to work out an action plan to respond to the global health crisis.

