NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met with his former Australian counterpart, Tony Abbott, who is on a four-day visit to the country in his capacity as the Australian prime minister's special trade envoy for India.

"Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today met former Australian Prime Minister The Hon Tony Abbott who is visiting India from 2-6 August 2021 in his capacity of Australian Prime Minister's Special Trade Envoy for India," India's ministry of external affairs said in a release.

The two leaders discussed ways to strengthen bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation to realize the full potential of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

They stressed that increased economic cooperation between India and Australia would assist both nations in managing better the economic challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and achieve their common goal of a stable, safe, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region.

Modi expressed his satisfaction at the rapid growth of Indian-Australian ties in recent years, commending Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Abbott on their contribution.

The two countries launched negotiations for a Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement in May 2011. There have been nine rounds of negotiations, the most recent of which was held in September 2015. At the leaders' virtual summit on June 4, 2020, the bilateral relationship was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Under this partnership, India and Australia commit to encourage expanded trade and investment flows for mutual benefit and re-engage on the bilateral Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Agreement.