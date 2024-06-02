New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2024) A top opponent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he would return to jail Sunday as his bail conditions demand after elections that were widely expected to result in another landslide victory for the Hindu-nationalist leader.

Arvind Kejriwal is among several opposition leaders under criminal investigation, with colleagues describing his arrest the month before the general elections began in April as a "political conspiracy" orchestrated by Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kejriwal, chief minister of the capital Delhi and a key leader in an alliance formed to compete against Modi, was detained in March over a long-running corruption probe but later given a limited release to allow him to campaign.

He said he would hand himself to prison authorities in Delhi on Sunday afternoon.

"I came out for election campaign for 21 days... today I will surrender," Kejriwal wrote on social media.

Exit polls showed Modi was well on track to triumph, with the premier saying he was confident that "the people of India have voted in record numbers" to re-elect his government.

results are expected Tuesday but supporters of Modi in his constituency of Varanasi -- the spiritual capital of the Hindu faith -- said they believed their leader's win was secure.

"His government is coming back," said Nand Lal, selling flowers outside a temple.