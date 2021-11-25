Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first stone in the construction of Noida International Airport on Thursday, set to become one of Asia's largest

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the first stone in the construction of Noida International Airport on Thursday, set to become one of Asia's largest.

"We congratulate residents of Uttar Pradesh state with the opening of Noida International Airport. This will put Noida and the western Uttar Pradesh on the global map.

The Noida airport will become the 'logistics gate' to northern India," the prime minister said.

Noida airport is expected to be built by 2024 and become India's first airport with net zero emissions. Its capacity is projected to be 12 million passengers annually.

The construction is being carried out by the Zurich Airport International AG company. Total costs exceed 295.5 billion rupees ($3.9 billion), according to the Indian Ministry of Civil Aviation.