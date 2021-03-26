(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Bangladesh on Friday for talks with the neighbor nation's dignitaries in what will be his first foreign trip in over a year.

Modi will talk to Bangladeshi President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, with whom he had a virtual meeting in December.

They will discuss economic cooperation and the fight against COVID-19.

During his two-day trip Modi will attend the National Day celebrations in Dhaka. He will also visit an ancient shrine of Hindu goddess Kali in the southwestern province of Satkhira and talk to members of a Hindu sect called Matua that originated on the border between Satkhira and India's West Bengal.