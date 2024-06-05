India's Modi In Talks With Allies After Close Election Win
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 05, 2024 | 01:50 PM
New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2024) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party was in talks with key allies to form a government Wednesday, after failing to secure an outright majority for the first time since sweeping to power a decade ago.
Party leaders across the political spectrum were attempting to shore up their positions and bolster alliances, a day after the surprise setback to Modi's right-wing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
The release of the results on Tuesday upended conventional wisdom throughout the six-week election that Modi's Hindu nationalist agenda would power him to a landslide win, and he faces the prospect of a far tougher-than-expected third term.
"It will force Modi to take the point of view of others -- we shall see more democracy and a healthy parliament," said Nilanajan Mukhopadhyay, who has written a biography of Modi.
"He will have to be a leader that he has never been; we will have to see a new Modi."
Modi's BJP lost the outright parliamentary majority it had enjoyed during its first two terms but is still expected to be able to form a government, leading an alliance of smaller parties.
"India cuts Modi down," The Telegraph daily, from the opposition stronghold state of West Bengal, splashed across its front page.
"Coalition Karma," the headline of India's Mint newspaper read.
While a government has yet to be formed, rival China congratulated Modi on Wednesday and said it was "ready to work" with its neighbour, while Japan also applauded the "ruling coalition" on its win.
Modi, 73, insisted on Tuesday night that the election results were a victory that ensured he would be able to continue his agenda and his Hindu faithful celebrated across the country.
"Our third term will be one of big decisions and the country will write a new chapter of development," Modi told a crowd of cheering supporters in the capital New Delhi late Tuesday. "This is Modi's guarantee."
