India's Modi, Ireland's Varadkar Discuss Coronavirus, Cooperation In 'Post-COVID World'

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 09:14 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he had conversed with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, over the phone to discuss COVID-19 and India's relations with Ireland and the European Union after the pandemic is over

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that he had conversed with his Irish counterpart, Leo Varadkar, over the phone to discuss COVID-19 and India's relations with Ireland and the European Union after the pandemic is over.

"Discussed COVID-19 pandemic with Ireland's PM, Mr. @LeoVaradkar. India and Ireland share similar approaches on many global issues. We will work together to further strengthen our partnership in health, science & technology, to jointly address challenges of the post-COVID world," Modi said on Twitter.

According to a press release on the Indian prime minister's website, the two leaders agreed on that India and Ireland can "leverage their strengths in the pharmaceutical and medical fields" as a means to bolster the global effort.

"They also deliberated on the potential for strengthening India's cooperation with Ireland, as well as with the EU, in the post-COVID context," the press release read.

The Irish prime minister has expressed gratitude, as cited in the press release, to doctors of Indian descent who are helping in the fight against the outbreak in Ireland. Modi, in turn, was cited as thanking Varadkar for supporting Indian expats in Ireland and pledging reciprocity in relation to Irish citizens in India.

India has been on coronavirus lockdown since March 25.

Over the past two days, the COVID-19 toll in India has grown from 18,601 to 19,984 and, as of Wednesday, totals 20,471. According to the Indian Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, this number includes 652 fatalities, 3,959 recoveries and one person who emigrated from the country.

In Ireland, the latest situation update on Tuesday stated 16,040 confirmed cases, including 730 fatalities.

