India's Modi Lays Foundations For Renewable Energy Megapark

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundations Tuesday for what he said would be the world's largest renewable energy park, set to produce a massive 30 gigawatts of electricity

Ahmedabad, India, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundations Tuesday for what he said would be the world's largest renewable energy park, set to produce a massive 30 gigawatts of electricity.

The vast project in the Kutch region of western Gujarat state spread over an area of 72,600 hectares (180,000 acres) -- the size of Singapore -- will contain solar panels, solar energy storage units and windmills.

"The hybrid renewable energy park will be largest in the world and generate 30,000 megawatts of power," Modi said as he inaugurated the energy park as well as an adjacent desalination plant.

"Energy security and water security are vital in the 21st century," Modi said. "The two major projects of the renewable energy park and the desalination plant inaugurated today in Kutch are steps towards achieving the two."The desalination plant will be able to process 100 million litres of water a day for 800,000 people living in the arid region.

