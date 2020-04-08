Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 following a video conference that he will hold with the chief ministers of states on Saturday, the NDTV channel reported, as the country records another record in the daily surge of new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 following a video conference that he will hold with the chief ministers of states on Saturday, the NDTV channel reported, as the country records another record in the daily surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Several states have already asked the cabinet to prolong the lockdown, according to the broadcaster. Sources told the outlet that the government was in favor of gradually lifting the curbs to put the economy back on track.

Cabinet ministers, meanwhile, reportedly recommended that states allow their residents to harvest crops.

Transport, schools and shops should stay shut, they said. Air traffic is likely to resume in stages.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 24. People are told not to leave homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms have been temporarily closed, and public transport operations are restricted. Traffic between Indian states, all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

As of Wednesday, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 773 to 5,194, which is another biggest daily jump in new cases in the country. The death toll has risen by 35 to 149.