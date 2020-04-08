UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

India's Modi May Decide On Lockdown Extension Beyond April 14 On Saturday - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 08th April 2020 | 04:59 PM

India's Modi May Decide on Lockdown Extension Beyond April 14 on Saturday - Reports

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 following a video conference that he will hold with the chief ministers of states on Saturday, the NDTV channel reported, as the country records another record in the daily surge of new COVID-19 cases

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi may extend the nationwide lockdown beyond April 14 following a video conference that he will hold with the chief ministers of states on Saturday, the NDTV channel reported, as the country records another record in the daily surge of new COVID-19 cases.

Several states have already asked the cabinet to prolong the lockdown, according to the broadcaster. Sources told the outlet that the government was in favor of gradually lifting the curbs to put the economy back on track.

Cabinet ministers, meanwhile, reportedly recommended that states allow their residents to harvest crops.

Transport, schools and shops should stay shut, they said. Air traffic is likely to resume in stages.

India has been on a 21-day lockdown since March 24. People are told not to leave homes unless for exceptional reasons. Thousands of shops and firms have been temporarily closed, and public transport operations are restricted. Traffic between Indian states, all domestic and international flights have also been suspended.

As of Wednesday, the country updated its COVID-19 case count by 773 to 5,194, which is another biggest daily jump in new cases in the country. The death toll has risen by 35 to 149.

Related Topics

India Prime Minister Narendra Modi Traffic March April May All Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

Cyclone Harold hits Fiji

1 minute ago

Rupee gains 15 paisas in interbank

31 seconds ago

DC for checking prices of edibles

46 seconds ago

'Abandoned' Italian hospital fears virus' march so ..

48 seconds ago

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) nabs 75 powe ..

50 seconds ago

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) loses 260 points ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.